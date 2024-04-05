Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:29 IST
H5N1 Bird Flu Might Turn Into A Pandemic - Here Are Some Preventive Measures
- Health
H5N1 bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans and other animals. As per UK-based tabloid, DailyMail, it can lead to a pandemic which can be 100 times worse than COVID, “We are getting dangerously close to this virus potentially causing a pandemic,” Dr Suresh Kuchipudi, a prominent bird flu researcher in Pittsburgh, warned during a recent briefing.
To reduce the risk of contracting H5N1 bird flu and protect yourself and your loved ones, it's essential to take preventive measures. Here are some effective strategies to minimise the risk of exposure to H5N1 bird flu.
Avoid contact with sick birds
Birds infected with H5N1 bird flu may exhibit symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, and sudden death. Avoid handling sick or dead birds, including domestic poultry and wild birds, as they may be carriers of the virus. If you come into contact with birds, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately afterward.
Practise good hygiene
Maintaining good hygiene is essential for preventing the spread of H5N1 bird flu and other infectious diseases. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after handling birds, visiting poultry farms or markets, and before eating or preparing food. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Cook poultry thoroughly
Proper cooking kills the H5N1 virus and reduces the risk of infection. Cook all poultry products, including chicken and eggs, thoroughly before consumption. Poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of 74°C to ensure that any harmful bacteria or viruses are destroyed.
Avoid raw or undercooked eggs
Avoid consuming raw or undercooked eggs, as they may contain the H5N1 virus if laid by infected birds. Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm to reduce the risk of infection. Additionally, avoid using raw eggs in recipes that will not be cooked, such as homemade mayonnaise or Caesar salad dressing.
Practise respiratory hygiene
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may contain the H5N1 virus. Dispose of used tissues properly and wash your hands immediately afterward. Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick, and stay home if you are feeling unwell to prevent the spread of illness to others. According to CDC or Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, “Seasonal flu vaccination will not prevent infection with bird flu viruses, but can reduce the risk of getting sick with human influenza viruses and thus the risk for seasonal and bird flu co-infection.”
