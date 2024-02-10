Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Headache Or Migraine? Here's How To Differentiate

Migraine is a neurological disorder that causes recurrent moderate to severe headaches lasting for days, while headaches are moderate and can last for hours.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
headache
A representative image | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Often we confuse migraine with headache, but they are different. The effects of migraine are more than a typical headache and can disrupt work or school. There are key features that make migraine distinct from tension headaches and cluster headaches.

Migraine is a neurological disorder that causes recurrent moderate to severe headaches lasting for days. While headaches are unpleasant pains in your head usually occurring on both sides of your head and last for around hours. Here we are with the difference between headaches and migraine.

Woman Headache Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

What is a headache?

It is an unpleasant pain which occurs on both sides of your head such as the forehead, temples and back of the neck, and the pain can range from mild to severe. A typical headache usually lasts between 5 minutes and 4 hours, according to Healthline. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common headache type is a tension headache. Triggers for this headache type include stress, anxiety, eyestrain and muscle strain.

Migraine Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

What is migraine?

Migraine pains are excruciating and intense and may be accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, and pain in the temples. They usually affect only one side of the head, but can also affect both sides. According to a 2018 study, more than 15 per cent of adults in the United States experienced a migraine or a severe headache within the last three months.

Migraine Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Migraine episodes are usually classified into two types: migraine with aura and migraine without aura. An "aura" refers to the sensations that a person experiences before a migraine episode. These sensations typically occur between 10 to 30 minutes before a migraine attack.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

