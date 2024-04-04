×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Health Benefits of Adding Sabja Seeds To Cinnamon Water

Sabja seeds or basil seeds, are not only nutrient-rich but also a powerhouse of dietary fiber, making them an ideal addition to your morning routine.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Basil seeds
Basil seeds | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
For those seeking a natural approach to weight loss and enhanced well-being without strict dietary restrictions, incorporating sabja seeds into a refreshing cinnamon detox water may be the key. Sabja seeds, commonly known as basil seeds, are not only nutrient-rich but also a powerhouse of dietary fiber, making them an ideal addition to your morning routine.

Packed with essential antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols, sabja seeds play a crucial role in cellular protection against free radical damage, potentially lowering the risk of chronic conditions including heart disease and cancer. Moreover, their rich content of vital minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron supports bone health, muscular function, and overall vitality.

The combination of sabja seeds and cinnamon in water creates a potent duo for weight management and health improvement. The high fibre content in sabja seeds aids digestion and promotes a sense of fullness, helping to curb overeating. Meanwhile, the antioxidants and minerals within these seeds contribute to your body's overall well-being. Cinnamon, known for its blood sugar-regulating and anti-inflammatory properties, complements the benefits of sabja seeds, making this drink a formidable ally in your health regimen. Here's a list of key benefits that this concoction includes. 

Antioxidant powerhouse 

Both sabja seeds and cinnamon are rich in antioxidants, offering protection against cellular damage and reducing inflammation. This can decrease the risk of various chronic diseases.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Blood sugar regulation 

Cinnamon has been celebrated for its ability to enhance insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels, providing support for individuals with diabetes or those at risk.

Aids in weight management 

The low calorie and high fibre profile of sabja seeds promote satiety, assisting in weight control. Cinnamon's role in blood sugar stability further helps in managing cravings and supporting weight loss efforts. Incorporating this simple yet effective drink into your daily regimen could bolster the pace towards consistently maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

