Neem, also known as margosa, is a bitter herb that has been revered for centuries in traditional Indian medicine for its many health benefits. Boosting immunity, improving skin and oral health are just some of the reasons why neem is celebrated for its powerful medicinal properties. Here's a closer look at the many health benefits of neem and how to include it into your diet.

Immunity booster

Neem is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help strengthen the immune system and protect the body against infections and diseases. Its immune-boosting properties make it an invaluable ally in fighting off common colds, flu, and other illnesses.

Neem leaves | Image: Pexels

Skin health

Neem is renowned for its potent antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it highly effective in treating various skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and fungal infections. Neem's natural cleansing and purifying abilities help unclog pores, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy, glowing skin.

Oral health

Neem is a natural remedy for maintaining oral hygiene and preventing dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Its antibacterial properties help kill bacteria and reduce plaque buildup, while its astringent properties help tighten gums and prevent bleeding.

Digestive health

Neem is known for its digestive benefits, giving relief from indigestion, bloating, gas, and constipation. It helps promote healthy digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and improving gut motility.

Blood purifier

Neem is considered a powerful blood purifier in Ayurveda, helping cleanse the blood of toxins and impurities. Its detoxifying properties help support liver function, improve circulation, and promote overall cardiovascular health.

Neem works as a blood purifier | Image: Unsplash

How to add neem to your diet

Fresh neem leaves can be chewed raw or brewed into a tea to reap their medicinal benefits. Neem tea can be made by steeping neem leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes and then straining before drinking.

Neem powder can be added to smoothies, juices, or soups for a nutritional boost. It can also be mixed with water to form a paste and applied topically to the skin for acne and other skin conditions.

Neem oil can be used for oil pulling, a traditional Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to improve oral health. Additionally, neem oil can be applied to the scalp to treat dandruff and promote hair growth.