April 1st, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Health Tips: Natural Ways That Aid Weight Loss

Have a look at the natural ways by which your proliferate weight loss. Targeting 8 hours of sleeps and eating your meals on time will prove beneficial.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Weight Loss
Weight Loss | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boosting metabolism is akin to optimising the engine of your body, ensuring it runs smoothly and efficiently processes the fuel it receives. Here are seven natural strategies to enhance your metabolic function, according to a Medical News Today report. 

Metabolic health

Achieving a full night’s sleep plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. Research from the University of Chicago highlights that lack of sleep can significantly reduce insulin sensitivity, impacting the body's ability to metabolise sugar efficiently. Additionally, sleep deprivation disrupts hunger hormones, potentially leading to increased appetite and weight gain. Targeting 7-8 hours of sleep nightly is recommended for optimal metabolic function.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Incorporate protein into every meal

Protein's high thermic effect means the body expends more energy digesting it, aiding in metabolism boosting and muscle maintenance. A Purdue University study suggests a high-protein diet could increase daily calorie burn. Starting your day with protein and including it in meals and snacks can make a substantial difference.

Consistent meal timing

Regular meal consumption is essential for keeping your metabolism in check. A study by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that those adhering to a structured meal schedule burned more calories than their grazing counterparts. Aiming for three balanced meals with two to three snacks daily can help stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent metabolic slowdown.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Fruits and vegetables

Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, fruits and vegetables are indispensable for a healthy metabolism. Mayo Clinic research supports a high-fibre diet for its benefits in metabolic health and weight management. These nutrients aid in efficient digestion and nutrient absorption.

Healthy fats

Consuming healthy fats, as per the International Journal of Obesity, can promote satiety and reduce overall calorie intake. Unsaturated fats found in avocados, nuts, and seeds support hormonal balance and fullness, contributing to a well-functioning metabolism.

Hydration

Water is crucial for metabolic processes, with studies suggesting that adequate hydration can boost metabolism by up to 30 per cent. Keeping hydrated ensures the body's metabolic processes operate without hindrance.

Active lifestyle

Regular exercise, particularly strength training, enhances muscle mass, inherently boosting metabolism. The American College of Sports Medicine underscores exercise's role in metabolic health, advocating for a mix of cardio and strength training in weekly routines to maintain a robust metabolic rate.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:57 IST

