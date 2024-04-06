×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Herbs That Can Improve Your Hair Health: Amla To Lavender

A shift towards natural remedies, particularly herbs found right in your kitchen, can mark the beginning of a rejuvenating journey for your hair.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hair care
Hair care | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the process of maintaining those luscious hair, nature offers some of the most potent solutions. Amidst the modern lifestyle's dietary inconsistencies, our hairfaces the the brunt, leading to common issues like dryness, dandruff, and hair loss. The heavy reliance on chemical treatments only adds on to the distress, while stripping hair of its natural vitality. However, a shift towards natural remedies, particularly herbs found right in your kitchen, can mark the beginning of a rejuvenating journey for your hair.

Integrating herbs into your hair care routine is not merely a return to tradition but a conscious choice towards sustainability and health. These botanical wonders, free from harmful chemicals, promise to restore the inherent beauty of your hair, allowing it to thrive naturally.

Advertisement

Amla: traditional hair tonic

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, stands out for its remarkable hair fortifying properties. It's a treasure trove of vitamin C and antioxidants that not only strengthen hair follicles but also boost growth and combat premature graying. Amla's astringent qualities ensure a clean scalp, while its nutrients impart a lustrous sheen, making hair vibrant and full of life.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Lavender: Aromatic revitaliser

Lavender, known for its captivating fragrance, is equally beneficial for hair health. It addresses scalp issues with its antimicrobial prowess and strengthens hair by feeding the follicles with antioxidants. Lavender turns hair care into a therapeutic ritual, ensuring each strand exudes vitality.

Advertisement
image credit: Unsplash
image credit: Unsplash

Aloe Vera: Ultimate hydrator

The versatile aloe vera, rich in vitamins and moisturising qualities, offers comprehensive care for the hair and scalp. It alleviates dryness, soothes irritation, and encourages hair growth, ensuring your hair remains hydrated and healthy.

Advertisement

Rosemary:  Circulation booster

Rosemary, rich in ursolic acid, invigorates hair growth by enhancing scalp circulation. Its antioxidants protect and nourish the follicles, promoting resilient and lively hair. The herb's refreshing essence adds to its allure, making it a staple in natural hair care.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

3 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

7 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

11 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

14 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

18 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

20 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

21 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

24 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

27 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

27 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

30 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

30 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

32 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

34 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

35 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

36 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo