Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Home Remedies For Menstrual Pain Relief- Heat Therapy To Dietary Changes

If your menstrual pain is unbearable, these home remedies are worth a shot for some relief.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Home Remedies For Menstrual Pain Relief
Home Remedies For Menstrual Pain Relief | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Menstrual pain affect many women during their monthly menstrual cycle, often causing discomfort, cramping, and abdominal pain. While over-the-counter medications can provide relief, there are also several natural remedies that can help alleviate menstrual pain and promote comfort and well-being. Here are some home remedies to consider for managing menstrual pain.

Heat therapy

Applying heat to the lower abdomen can help relax the muscles and ease menstrual cramps. Use a heating pad, hot water bottle, or warm towel and apply it to the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time. Taking a warm bath or using a heat patch can also provide soothing relief from menstrual discomfort.

Herbal teas

Herbal teas help a lot | Image : Unsplash

Certain herbal teas, such as chamomile, ginger, and peppermint, have been shown to help alleviate menstrual pain and reduce inflammation. Brew a cup of herbal tea and sip it slowly to relax the body and soothe menstrual cramps. Adding honey or lemon for flavor can enhance the taste and therapeutic benefits of the tea.

Exercise and movement

Engaging in light exercise and physical activity can help relieve menstrual pain by promoting blood flow, releasing endorphins, and reducing stress. Try gentle yoga, stretching, walking, or swimming to ease tension and improve mood during menstruation. Regular physical activity can also help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce the severity of menstrual cramps over time.

Dietary changes

Dietary changes include eating green veggies | Image: Unsplash

Making dietary adjustments can also help manage menstrual pain. Add foods rich in magnesium, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, and dairy products, into your diet to help reduce inflammation and muscle tension. According to WebMD, “Avoiding foods with caffeine, salt, tobacco and alcohol minimise symptoms of menstrual discomfort.”

Do not stress yourself

Stress can exacerbate menstrual pain and discomfort, so try to avoid that. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, mindfulness, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm the mind and body and reduce symptoms of menstrual discomfort.

Adequate rest and sleep

WebMD says that rest when you need it is important. Getting enough rest and sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, especially during menstruation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night and prioritise relaxation and self-care to support the body's natural healing processes and minimise menstrual symptoms.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE: BJP National Council Meet Begins

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Enjoys Good Valentine's Week Run, Opposes Mammootty's Bramayugam

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. BMW i16, the i8 successor, left unrevealed

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health27 minutes ago

  5. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo