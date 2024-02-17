Advertisement

Menstrual pain affect many women during their monthly menstrual cycle, often causing discomfort, cramping, and abdominal pain. While over-the-counter medications can provide relief, there are also several natural remedies that can help alleviate menstrual pain and promote comfort and well-being. Here are some home remedies to consider for managing menstrual pain.

Heat therapy

Applying heat to the lower abdomen can help relax the muscles and ease menstrual cramps. Use a heating pad, hot water bottle, or warm towel and apply it to the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time. Taking a warm bath or using a heat patch can also provide soothing relief from menstrual discomfort.

Herbal teas

Herbal teas help a lot | Image : Unsplash

Certain herbal teas, such as chamomile, ginger, and peppermint, have been shown to help alleviate menstrual pain and reduce inflammation. Brew a cup of herbal tea and sip it slowly to relax the body and soothe menstrual cramps. Adding honey or lemon for flavor can enhance the taste and therapeutic benefits of the tea.

Exercise and movement

Engaging in light exercise and physical activity can help relieve menstrual pain by promoting blood flow, releasing endorphins, and reducing stress. Try gentle yoga, stretching, walking, or swimming to ease tension and improve mood during menstruation. Regular physical activity can also help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce the severity of menstrual cramps over time.

Dietary changes

Dietary changes include eating green veggies | Image: Unsplash

Making dietary adjustments can also help manage menstrual pain. Add foods rich in magnesium, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, and dairy products, into your diet to help reduce inflammation and muscle tension. According to WebMD, “Avoiding foods with caffeine, salt, tobacco and alcohol minimise symptoms of menstrual discomfort.”

Do not stress yourself

Stress can exacerbate menstrual pain and discomfort, so try to avoid that. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, mindfulness, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm the mind and body and reduce symptoms of menstrual discomfort.

Adequate rest and sleep

WebMD says that rest when you need it is important. Getting enough rest and sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, especially during menstruation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night and prioritise relaxation and self-care to support the body's natural healing processes and minimise menstrual symptoms.