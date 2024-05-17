Advertisement

Summer is here, bringing with it the sweat that causes itchiness and can lead to severe skin issues. Stepping out in the scorching heat has become a significant challenge, and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation damages the skin, triggering inflammation. Itchiness occurs when sweat ducts get blocked, resulting in redness. Avoiding going outside is not the solution, so we have compiled a list of home remedies to effectively soothe your skin during the scorching heat this summer.

Cool compresses​

To soothe inflammation and alleviate itching in itchy areas, consider applying a cool, damp cloth or ice pack. The cold temperature helps numb the skin, providing immediate relief from summer itchiness.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Oatmeal baths​

When going to bath, add colloidal oatmeal to a lukewarm bath and soak yourself for around 15-20 minutes. It will help you in relieving itchiness and irritation. Oatmeal is beneficial as it contains anti-inflammatory compounds that calm the skin and restore its natural barrier.

Aloe vera gel​

Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the itchy area to promote healing. Aloe vera has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe sunburn and other forms of summer itchiness.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)



​Apple cider vinegar rinse​



​Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate itching and reduce inflammation. So, dilute it with water and apply it to itchy skin using a cotton ball or soft cloth. Apple cider makes for a natural remedy for various skin conditions, including sunburn, insect bites, and heat rash.

Peppermint oil​

Peppermint oil is known for its ability to soothe itching, making it an excellent solution for relieving summer itchiness caused by sunburn and heat rash. In addition to its soothing properties, peppermint oil also possesses antimicrobial characteristics that can aid in preventing infections and promoting skin healing. To use, mix peppermint oil with a carrier oil such as coconut oil and gently apply it to the affected itchy areas for a refreshing and cooling sensation.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)



Coconut oil massage​

Gently apply coconut oil onto dry and itchy skin to provide deep moisturization and alleviate discomfort. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that work to hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation, effectively relieving summer itchiness resulting from dryness, sunburn, or insect bites. Additionally, its antimicrobial properties offer protection against infections and aid in the natural healing process of the skin.

