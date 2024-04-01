×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Have a look at easy-to-follow methods that will clear your nasal congestion. Jal niti, steam inhalation and drinking green tea is recommended.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Natural remedies
Natural remedies | Image:Unsplash
Clearing a stuffy nose from a cold or sinusitis can be frustrating, leaving you seeking relief and return to your normal breathing. Simple home remedies exist that not only provide immediate relief but also open up nasal passages, allowing for easier breathing. Here's a closer look at these natural methods:

Jal Neti

Jal Neti, an age-old technique involving the use of a neti pot, can be an effective way to alleviate sinus congestion. This small teapot-like device is used to pour a saltwater solution through the nasal cavities, helping maintain the mucous membranes' moisture and proper function. This method can clear the sinuses of any blockages, enabling better airflow. It's crucial to use distilled, sterilised, or previously boiled water to avoid introducing harmful bacteria.

Stay hydrated

Keeping hydrated is vital when dealing with sinus congestion. Consuming ample fluids throughout the day, especially water, helps thin mucus, facilitating easier sinus drainage. Hot beverages, particularly herbal teas, are especially beneficial due to the added advantage of steam, which can further aid in clearing the nasal passages.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Steam inhalation

Steam inhalation is another method that can help keep the mucous membranes moist, essential for relieving sinus congestion. Taking a hot shower and allowing the steam to permeate your sinuses, or using a humidifier, can provide significant relief. Adding oils such as menthol, camphor, or eucalyptus to the water can enhance the effectiveness of this remedy.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ginger tea

Ginger, known for its strong antioxidant properties, serves as an excellent natural remedy for sinusitis. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce irritation and inflammation in the nasal passages, while it's antibacterial nature aids in combating sinus infection. Preparing a ginger tea by boiling slices of ginger in water and consuming it three times a day can offer prompt sinus relief.

These natural remedies offer a holistic approach to managing the discomfort associated with colds and sinusitis. Incorporating them into your routine can help you breathe easier and find relief from nasal congestion.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:55 IST

