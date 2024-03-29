×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

How Does Vitamin A Deficiency Affect You? Know Causes, Symptoms, Treatment

Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for this condition is essential for preventing and managing Vitamin A deficiency effectively.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vitamin A
Vitamin A deficiency | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that also plays a crucial role, alongside its more popular cousins Vitamin C and Vitamin D.  According to an article by a medical professional at clevelandclinic.org , “Vitamin A deficiency is when your body lacks the amount of vitamin A it needs to function properly. Vitamin A deficiency can cause vision loss and blindness. It can also lead to complications with your skin, heart, lungs, tissues and immune system.” Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment of vitamin A deficiency is essential for preventing, managing and combating this condition effectively.

Causes of Vitamin A deficiency

Vitamin A deficiency can occur due to several factors

Vitamin D deficiency can be due to lack of nutrients | Image: Unsplash
  • A diet lacking in foods rich in vitamin A, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and animal-based foods, can lead to deficiency.
  • Certain medical conditions, such as celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and pancreatic disorders, can impair the absorption of vitamin A from the diet.
  • Conditions affecting the liver, such as liver disease or alcoholism, can interfere with the storage and conversion of vitamin A in the body.
  • Breastfed infants of mothers with vitamin A deficiency or infants fed a diet lacking in vitamin A-rich foods are at risk of deficiency.
  • Intestinal parasites or infections can disrupt nutrient absorption and increase the risk of vitamin A deficiency.

Symptoms of Vitamin A deficiency

The symptoms of vitamin A deficiency can vary in severity and may affect multiple systems in the body

  • Deficiency in vitamin A can impair vision, particularly in low-light conditions, leading to difficulty seeing at night or night blindness.
  • Insufficient vitamin A can result in dryness of the eyes, leading to discomfort, irritation, and an increased risk of eye infections.
  • Vitamin A deficiency may cause dry, rough, or scaly skin, as well as increased susceptibility to skin infections and poor wound healing.
  • Vitamin A plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. Deficiency can weaken immune function, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illness.
  • In children, vitamin A deficiency can impair growth and development, leading to stunted growth, delayed bone development, and increased susceptibility to infections.
Dry skin caused by Vitamin D deficiency | Image: Unsplash

Treatment of Vitamin A deficiency

Treatment of vitamin A deficiency depends on the severity of the condition and includes

  • Increasing consumption of vitamin A-rich foods such as liver, carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and dairy products can help correct deficiency.
  • In cases of severe deficiency or when dietary changes are insufficient, healthcare providers may recommend vitamin A supplements to restore adequate levels in the body.
  • Treating underlying medical conditions that contribute to malabsorption or liver dysfunction can help improve vitamin A status.
  • Implementing public health programs aimed at promoting vitamin A supplementation in high-risk populations, such as pregnant women and young children, can help prevent and control deficiency on a larger scale.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

