Advertisement

Summer is upon us, and the rising temperatures make it essential to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining high energy levels and optimizing physical performance, especially in such scorching heat. Many people are unaware of the amount of water they should be consuming in these conditions. Here, we offer detailed information on this critical topic.

How much water does your body need in summer?

In the summer, it's crucial to consider environmental factors such as age, size, weight, humidity levels, and air temperature when determining how much water to drink. On average, it is essential to consume eight 8-ounce glasses or roughly two litres of water every day. During the warmer months, aim to drink around two and a half litres of water to stay properly hydrated. Opt for water as it is the best way to maintain hydration.

Sometimes people want some variety in their beverages so you can add some fresh fruit like cucumber and mint leaves and drink throughout the day.

Advertisement

Signs of dehydration

Recognise the signs of dehydration, which include headaches, dry mouth, excessive thirst, dizziness, constipation, reduced ability to urinate or sweat, and lightheadedness. In the case of mild dehydration, it is crucial to drink water or a sports drink with electrolytes. It is imperative to avoid caffeinated beverages as they can lead to more frequent urination, resulting in additional water loss.

Advertisement

What happens when you drink too much water?

As per Reidhealth, consuming excessive amounts of water can lead to a serious condition known as hyponatremia, resulting from an imbalance of sodium in the blood. This can be caused by excessive fluid intake, vomiting, or diarrhoea. While mild cases may not show symptoms, severe cases necessitate immediate medical attention and can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, seizures, and even coma.

