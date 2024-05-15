Advertisement

Stress doesn't just affect your mental health; it's also visible on your skin, impacting its health and appearance in various ways. Hormonal changes induced by stress can increase oil production, leading to acne, and impair the skin’s barrier function, causing dryness and inflammation. Recognising these signs is essential for managing both emotional and skin health effectively.

Acne breakouts

Stress-induced hormonal fluctuations can enhance oil production, resulting in clogged pores and acne breakouts. To combat this, maintaining a consistent skincare routine with gentle cleansers and non-comedogenic products is crucial. Engaging in stress-relieving activities, such as meditation or regular exercise, can also help regulate stress and reduce its impact on the skin.

Image credit: Pinterest

Dryness and dehydration

Stress can weaken the skin’s barrier, leading to dryness and dehydration. Counteracting these effects involves using hydrating moisturizers enriched with hyaluronic acid and ensuring adequate water intake. Additionally, using a humidifier can help maintain proper moisture levels in your environment, supporting skin hydration.

Redness and inflammation

Conditions like eczema and rosacea can flare up due to stress. To manage and soothe redness and inflammation, opt for skincare products with calming ingredients like aloe vera or niacinamide. It's also advisable to avoid potential irritants, such as hot showers or aggressive skincare ingredients.

Dullness

Stress disrupts your skin's natural renewal process, leading to a dull complexion. To restore radiance, incorporate exfoliating products and ingredients like vitamin C or niacinamide, which promote skin brightening and regeneration.

Image credit: Pinterest

Under-eye bags and dark circles

Lack of sleep, often a byproduct of stress, can cause under-eye bags and dark circles. Rastogi recommends practicing good sleep hygiene and considering products such as cooling eye masks or caffeine-infused eye creams to minimize these effects.

Wrinkles and fine lines

Chronic stress accelerates the aging process by elevating cortisol levels, which can break down collagen and elastin, key components in maintaining skin elasticity. To fend off premature aging, invest in quality anti-aging skincare products and ensure consistent sun protection with sunscreen and sunglasses.