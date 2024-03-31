×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

How To Combat Dehydration: Causes, Precautions, Remedies

With the hot and humid summer beginning to make its presence felt, dehydration can range from mild to severe and can have serious consequences.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Combat Dehydration
How To Combat Dehydration | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance in electrolytes and impairing normal bodily functions. According to an article by WebMD, “Dehydration happens when your body doesn't have as much fluid as it needs. That means your body can't function properly. Common causes include sweating, diarrhea, and vomiting.”

With the hot and humid summer beginning to make its presence felt, dehydration can range from mild to severe and can have serious consequences if left untreated. To combat dehydration effectively, it's important to understand its causes, take preventive measures, and know how to remedy it.

Dehydration | Representative image : Unsplash

 

Causes of dehydration

  • Not drinking enough fluids, especially water, can quickly lead to dehydration, especially in hot and humid climates or during physical activity.
  • Sweating excessively due to intense exercise, high temperatures, or fever can cause significant fluid loss and electrolyte imbalance.
  • Gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and vomiting can cause rapid fluid loss, leading to dehydration if not replenished promptly.
  • Conditions like diabetes, certain medications, and excessive alcohol consumption can increase urine output, leading to dehydration.
  • Fever, infections, and certain medical conditions can increase fluid loss and exacerbate dehydration.

Precautions to prevent dehydration

Dehydration | Representative image: Unsplash

 

  • Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially water, to maintain proper hydration levels. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day, or more if you're physically active or in hot weather.
  • Pay attention to signs of dehydration, such as dark urine, dry mouth, fatigue, and dizziness, and replenish fluids accordingly.
  • In addition to water, consume electrolyte-rich beverages like sports drinks or coconut water to replenish lost minerals during prolonged physical activity or illness.
  • Wear lightweight, breathable clothing in hot weather to prevent excessive sweating and fluid loss.
  • Alcohol and caffeinated beverages can increase urine output and contribute to dehydration, so consume them in moderation and balance them with water intake.

Remedies for dehydration

  • Drink plenty of water or electrolyte-rich beverages to replenish lost fluids and restore electrolyte balance.
  • For moderate to severe dehydration, oral rehydration solutions containing electrolytes and glucose can help restore fluid and electrolyte levels more effectively than water alone.
  • If dehydration is due to physical activity or heat exposure, rest in a cool, shaded area and use damp cloths or cold compresses to cool the body and reduce sweating.
  • Keep an eye on symptoms of dehydration and seek medical attention if they worsen or if dehydration is severe, as intravenous fluids may be necessary.
  • Consume hydrating foods with high water content, such as fruits (e.g., watermelon, cucumber, oranges) and vegetables (e.g., lettuce, celery, tomatoes), to boost fluid intake and replenish electrolytes.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Advertisement
