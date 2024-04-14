×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

How To Manage Dry Eyes Symptoms? Tips And Guidelines

Whether due to environmental factors, long screen time, or underlying health conditions, managing dry eyes effectively is crucial for maintaining eye health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dry eye relief tips
Dry eye relief tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dry eyes are more common than you think. It can be a persistent problem for many people, causing discomfort and sometimes even affecting daily activities. Its syndrome occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears or evaporate too quickly, and the eyes aren’t lubricated properly.

Dry eyes can result in irritation, redness, sensitivity to light, and a gritty sensation in the eyes. Whether due to environmental factors, prolonged screen time, or underlying health conditions, managing dry eyes effectively is crucial for maintaining eye health. Here are some tips by Dr Rishi Raj Borah, the Country Director of Orbis India for relief from dry eyes, as said to IANS.

Dry eye relief tips | Image: Unsplash

Tips for relief and comfort

  • Proper hydration is essential for overall health, including eye health. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day can help maintain tear production and prevent dryness.
  • Over-the-counter artificial tear drops can provide immediate relief by lubricating the eyes and alleviating dryness. It's important to choose preservative-free drops and use them as needed, following the instructions on the packaging.
  • Spending long periods staring at screens can lead to decreased blinking, which can exacerbate dry eyes. Therefore, make a conscious effort to blink regularly, especially when using computers, smartphones, or other digital devices.
  • To reduce eye strain and dryness associated with prolonged screen time, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, and look at something 20 feet away.
  • Dry indoor air can contribute to dry eyes. Using a humidifier at home can add moisture to the air, helping to prevent the evaporation of tears and maintain comfortable eye conditions.
Dry eye relief tips | Image: Unsplash
  • Wear wraparound sunglasses or goggles when outdoors to shield the eyes from wind, dust, and other environmental irritants that can exacerbate dryness.
  • Consuming foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, may help reduce inflammation and improve tear quality. Additionally, incorporating foods high in vitamins A, C, and E can support overall eye health.

Managing dry eyes effectively involves a combination of lifestyle changes, environmental adjustments, and proper eye care practices. By implementing these tips for relief and comfort, one can alleviate symptoms, improve eye health, and enhance overall quality of life. Remember to stay proactive about eye health and seek professional guidance when needed to ensure optimal management of dry eyes.

With inputs from IANS

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

