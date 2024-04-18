Advertisement

With the summer season at its peak, protecting children during heatwaves has become an increasing concern for parents. Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat due to physiological differences compared to adults. Their bodies have a higher water content and less developed sweat glands, which makes regulating their internal temperature challenging, as per a Healthline report.

The structure of a child's body further complicates their ability to cope with heat. A higher surface area to body mass ratio means children are quicker to absorb heat, which can lead to overheating. Moreover, children typically engage in high levels of physical activity, often outdoors, increasing their risk of heat-related issues.

Recognizing these risks, here are some vital strategies to safeguard your children from the harsh impacts of a heatwave, as highlighted by Healthline:

Hydration is key

Ensure your children drink water regularly throughout the day. Carry water bottles during outdoor activities to prevent dehydration. Avoid sugary and carbonated beverages, which can dehydrate the body further.

Choose slimer fabric

Dress children in light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to help maintain a cooler body temperature. These natural materials are ideal for keeping young skin comfortable and less prone to overheating.

Electrolyte balance

Consider giving children Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) during or after intense physical activity. These solutions replenish essential salts and minerals lost through sweat and can be crucial in preventing dehydration.

Reduce sun exposure

Parents should help arrange engaging indoor activities during the peak heat hours of the day. When outdoor activities are unavoidable, use protective coverage in the form of hats, caps, and umbrellas to shield children from direct sunlight.

Doctor's opinion

Be vigilant for signs of heat stress, such as severe headaches or dizziness. Consult a healthcare provider promptly if these symptoms appear. It's also important to teach children to communicate openly about how they feel, especially when they're feeling the strain from heat exposure.

