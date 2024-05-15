Advertisement

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new health guideline that warns against excessive consumption of tea and coffee. The medical body has especially cautioned against milk tea, which is common to the Indian diet. The guideline is a part of ICMR’s 17-point new dietary regulations for Indian citizens to promote healthy eating habits nationwide.

What is ICMR’s new guideline against tea and coffee?

A representative image of tea | Image: Pexels

The new ICMR guideline has stressed the importance of a diverse diet and being physically active. The research has raised concerns about the overconsumption of caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee. As per the medical body, an excessive consumption of tea and coffee stimulates our ‘body's central nervous system’ and leads to physiological dependence.

Why is an excessive amount of tea or coffee bad for health?

While it is no news that caffeine is bad for health, excessive consumption of the same can lead to severe long-term ill-effects. Caffeine is a natural chemical with the stimulant effect which is found in tea and coffee. As per Web MD, a long-term, continuous use of caffeine can cause, ‘ insomnia, nervousness, restlessness, nausea, increased heart rate, and other side effects’. A larger dose of the same is also linked with headaches, anxiety and chest pain.

A representative image of coffee | Image: Pexels

The ICMR guideline, too suggests that large amounts of caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee stimulate the nervous system and over time increase the body’s dependency on it. The report also said, "Beverages (like tea) bind dietary iron and make it unavailable." As per the report, tannins found in these drinks hinder iron absorption by the body leading to iron deficiency and conditions like anemia.

What is the ideal amount of tea and coffee? What is the right time to consume it?

Along with listing the harmful effects of consuming caffeinated beverages, the ICMR report also recommends the ideal quantity and time to drink tea or coffee. The report recommends a daily caffeine intake of 300 mg. For clarity, a 150 ml serving of brewed coffee contains 80 to 120 mg of caffeine, while instant coffee has 50 to 65 mg. The guideline mentions that a serving of tea contains 30 to 65 mg of caffeine.

A representative image of milk tea | Image: Pexels

Moreover, ICMR advises that drinking tea, coffee or other caffeinated drinks along with meals or soon after meals must also be avoided. The guideline suggests keeping a gap of atleast an hour between having a meal and caffeinated beverages. It also highlights the benefits of having tea or coffee without milk. The report suggests that ‘drinking tea without milk improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of coronary artery disease and stomach cancer.’