The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has unveiled its dietary guidelines for people residing in India, drawing significant attention from the food and beverage industry. These guidelines, consisting of 17 key points, put emphasis on unhealthy dietary practices and the health risks associated with mislabeling food products. Notably, the report highlights the dietary needs of women who lead sedentary lifestyles, including working women and mothers balancing multiple roles daily.

The ICMR's diet chart for women who do not exercise regularly emphasises a balanced and nutritious intake throughout the day. Here’s a breakdown of their recommended daily diet:

Image credit: Unsplash

Breakfast (350 Kcal)

Soaked and boiled whole grains: 60g

Boiled red/black beans, lobia, or chickpea: 30g

Green leafy vegetables: 50g

Nuts: 20g

Lunch (740 Kcal)

Cereals: 80g

Pulses: 20g

Vegetables: 150g

Green leafy vegetables: 50g

Nuts or oil seeds: 10g (included in curries with 15g cooking oil)

Curd or paneer: 150ml

Fruits: 50g

Dinner (415 Kcal)

Cereals: 60g

Pulses: 15g

Vegetables: 50g

Oil: 5g

Curd: 100ml

Fruits: 50g

Evening Snack (35 Kcal)

Milk: 50ml

Choosing healthy alternatives

The guidelines advocate for the selection of wholesome food choices over those made from refined grains or those with high levels of added sugar and oils. Key recommendations include:

Image credit: Unsplash

Plan balanced meals

Incorporate sufficient vegetables and whole grains such as whole wheat roti, millets, barley, and bamboo rice. Legumes like beans and lentils should be included in a cereal-pulse ratio of 3:1 or 5:1, providing essential fiber and nutrients. These components offer sustained energy and help maintain fullness, reducing unnecessary calorie intake.

Image credit: Unsplash

Practice portion control

Being mindful of portion sizes is crucial to prevent overeating. Moderation ensures that the nutritional needs are met without excessive calorie consumption.

Snack smart

Opt for nutrient-dense snacks like a handful of nuts, plain yogurt, or cut vegetables with a dash of spice. These options are not only healthy but also help curb hunger between meals without adding empty calories.

The ICMR's guidelines serve as a comprehensive resource for women leading inactive lifestyles, promoting healthier eating habits and overall well-being. By following these recommendations, women can better manage their nutritional intake and maintain a balanced diet tailored to their specific needs.