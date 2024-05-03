Advertisement

Fatty liver disease, traditionally linked with excessive alcohol consumption, is now a major health issue globally, largely due to unhealthy lifestyle choices. This condition often silently progresses, frequently going unnoticed in the early stages as it typically lacks overt symptoms, making early detection challenging.

Subtle signs of early fatty liver disease

Despite its quiet progression, there are subtle indicators that can suggest the presence of fatty liver disease before it advances:

Dark-coloured urine: A possible chance of buildup of bilirubin, a byproduct of red blood cell breakdown, may darken the urine, signaling liver distress.

Unexplained weight Loss and decreased appetite: These symptoms can be associated with metabolic disruptions caused by fatty liver.

Persistent fatigue: A general feeling of tiredness and low energy can also be a symptom.

Image credit: Unsplash

Skin changes: Itchy skin, red blotches, or visible spider-like blood vessels may appear. In advanced cases, the skin and eyes may yellow.

Abdominal discomfort: Feelings of fullness, bloating, or pain in the upper right abdomen might suggest an enlarged liver due to fat buildup.

Additionally, an increase in abdominal fat, particularly in individuals with a body mass index (BMI) over 30, should raise concerns about fatty liver. Elevated cholesterol and blood pressure levels can also be indicative, as liver dysfunction affects cholesterol production and is linked to an increased risk of hypertension.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lifestyle changes to prevent fatty liver

The good news is that fatty liver disease is largely preventable. Key preventive measures include:

Healthy diet: Emphasizing fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Regular exercise: This helps manage weight and reduce liver fat.

Managing health conditions: Keep diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol under control.

Adopting these healthy habits not only helps prevent the onset of fatty liver disease but also supports overall liver health and functionality.

Regular check-ups and liver function tests are advised for those at risk to detect and manage this condition proactively.