India Can Become World’s Largest Health Insurance Market, Says Dr Devi Shetty At Republic Summit

Cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 spoke about the importance of universal health insurance. He further highlighted that India has the potential to become world’s largest health insurance market. With this, he urged hospitals to become better help givers for people to be able to trust them.

Universal health insurance is the key - Dr Shetty

While speaking at the Republic Summit, Dr Devi Shetty said, “Universal health insurance is the key. There is a lack of trust among hospitals and health insurance companies. We need to look into better options to increase our health funds. We need to get into universal health insurance. People do not trust either hospitals or health insurance companies. Hospital needs to become help giver for people to trust them.”

Elaborating on the same, he said, "We have the potential to become world's largest health insurance market. If people trust health insurance then slowly every stage of the society will be able to afford the insurance." He said that there are 300 million households in India, if 100 million buy premiums, it will have a direct or indirect impact on 100 million more.

The need to monitor surgery data

Surgery count is a great indicator of health infrastructure as per Dr Shetty. He said, “Policy makers must monitor surgery data to ensure blood bank and outgoing patients are working.”

Global healthcare in future is dependent on software. Dr Shetty said, "India can lead development of modern medical equipment." He further emphasised on the need for a cultural shift in medical colleges. "Policy makers must allow best surgeons to teach in medical colleges."