Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

India Grapples With Heightened Burden of Viral Hepatitis - How To Protect Yourself

Viral hepatitis causes liver inflammation and damage and can lead to liver cancer. Both hepatitis B and C are transmitted through various means.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hepatitis
Hepatitis | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is facing a significant burden of viral hepatitis, with millions affected by Hepatitis B and C, according to the Global Hepatitis Report 2024 released by the WHO. The report reveals that 2.9 crore people in India are living with a hepatitis B infection, while 0.55 crore are living with a hepatitis C infection. In 2022, over 50,000 new cases of Hepatitis B and 1.4 lakh new cases of Hepatitis C were reported, leading to 1.23 lakh deaths in India.

Viral hepatitis causes liver inflammation and damage and can lead to liver cancer. Both hepatitis B and C are transmitted through various means, including mother-to-child transmission, unsafe blood transfusions, and the sharing of needles among drug users. While hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination, hepatitis C is curable with medicines.

Advertisement
Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

As per a Healhtline report, emphasize has been placed on the importance of vaccination in reducing the burden of hepatitis B. All newborns should receive a complete vaccination, along with adults born before the vaccine was included in the national programme.

Infections induced by Hepatitis

Hepatitis B infection causes acute symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and yellowing of the skin and eyes and can lead to chronic liver disease and an increased risk of liver cancer. Hepatitis C often goes undetected, but symptoms can include yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach ache, fever, dark urine, light-coloured stool, joint pain, and exhaustion.

Globally, viral hepatitis kills nearly 1.3 million people annually, comparable to tuberculosis, as per a Medical News Today report. Despite the availability of generic drugs and low treatment costs in India, the coverage of diagnosis and treatment remains low. Only 2.4 per cent of hepatitis B cases and 28 per cent of hepatitis C cases were diagnosed, with even lower percentages receiving treatment.

Advertisement

Almost 90 per cent of hepatitis B transmission in India occurs from mother to child, as per the WHO report. While the government offers vaccination and treatment, there is a need to expand access to diagnostics and treatment to reduce the health consequences of these infections.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

