×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

India Is Going To Be The Production House Of Global Doctors - Dr. Devi Shetty At Republic Summit

Dr. Shetty called India the healer of the world and talked about the potential of India in producing more doctors for the global community.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dr. Devi Shetty at Republic Summit
Dr. Devi Shetty at Republic Summit | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dr. Devi Shetty, cardiac surgeon and entrepreneur, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 spoke about the importance of universal health insurance as well as the great scope of Indian healthcare. While explaining the importance of health insurance and technological development, he spoke about how India has the potential to be the production house of global doctors.

Changes under the current government

Dr. Shetty spoke about the contribution of the current government in prioritising healthcare in India. He said that it took 70 years to build 55,000 medical seats and the current Government managed to double it in the last seven years. This has happened for both undergraduate seats and post-graduate seats.

India looks beyond just Indian requirement

Dr. Shetty said that India cannot look at just the country's requirement to produce doctors. While an American doctor does not work in England or other countries, Indian doctors are happy to work anywhere. He mentioned a British medical journal article from Howard supporting his stance. “ The American patients who are treated by Indian doctors live longer than American patients who are treated by American doctors. This is the brand which India has as healer of the world”.

Advertisement

Medical colleges in India

Dr. Shetty spoke about how India can produce 70,000 more doctors every year by just adding 100 seats to the existing medical colleges. This will work because the current medical colleges have acres of land, which can be used for pre-clinical work. For clinical work, they can adopt a government hospital. According to Dr. Shetty, this can be done with very little investment.

Advertisement

One problem he said that people point out is the shortage of faculty. Dr. Shetty believes that changing the definition of what faculty means will help these colleges deal with that problem as well. The top surgeons in India should be allowed to teach surgery in the medical colleges.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur on Assam Visit

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Investors flock to global equities amid rate cut hopes: Report

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. NHAI signs MOU with HLL Lifecare to enhance the incident management

    Economy News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo