×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

India Will Be 1st Country To Dissociate Healthcare From Affluence: Dr Devi Shetty At Republic Summit

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Dr. Devi Shetty spoke about the scope of Indian healthcare and how universal health insurance is important.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dr. Shetty at Republic Summit
Dr. Shetty at Republic Summit | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cardiac surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Devi Shetty, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 spoke about the importance of universal health insurance and India’s giant strides towards affordable healthcare. In his address, he highlighted that India has the potential to become world’s largest health insurance market. He urged hospitals to become better help givers for people, so that they would be able to trust them.

Dr. Devi Shetty about healthcare

Dr. Shetty, addressing the audience at Republic Summit, said that India will become the first country to dissociate Healthcare from affluence in the world. Rather than the commonly predicted range of 50-70 years, Dr. Shetty said that this will happen in less than 5-7 years. This, the doctor explained, is due to the recent changes happening in India.

Why is free healthcare with taxpayers money not possible in India?

Dr. Shetty pointed out differences as to why free healthcare in India with taxpayers money will not work in this country. He believes the policymakers will realise this due to 3 things.

  • No big country in the world, even as influential as the USA, can offer free healthcare with taxpayers money. Only small countries with a tiny population are able to do that.
  • Every country with free healthcare has a Tax to GDP ratio which is very high - 25%-45% and India has 11%-11.5%, so it is not possible.
  • Countries with free healthcare spend more than 10% of their GDP on healthcare and India on the other hand spends 1.5%.

Universal health insurance is the solution

So, how can India bridge the gap between money and healthcare? “We need to look at other options and the other option is Universal Health Insurance to everyone at a price that people can afford.”, says Dr. Shetty.

Advertisement

The biggest reason that he points out about health insurance not being popular in India is the lack of trust. People do not trust health insurance as there is trust deficit between the three stakeholders - insurance companies, hospitals and the patient. His solution for that is hospitals becoming health insurance providers.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo