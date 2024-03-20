Intermittent Fasting Linked To Higher Risk Of Death From Heart Disease: Study

Advertisement

Are you someone who religiously practises Intermittent fasting? Well, if yes, then there is a bad news for you. A recent study has revealed that people who follow a strict 8-hour eating window and fast for the other 16 hours in the day, are at a 91% increased risk of death from a cardiovascular disease.

For the unversed, intermittent fasting is not just a diet but a lifestyle approach that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. Rather than focusing solely on what to eat, intermittent fasting is about when to eat. This eating pattern does not prescribe specific foods but instead concentrates on the timing of meals.

But how is it related to your cardiovascular health? Let's find out.

More about the study

The study analysed as many as 20,000 adults in the US. A press release revealed that "people who limited their eating across less than 8 hours per day as a part of the time-restricted eating plan intermittent fasting, were more likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to people who ate across 12-16 hours per day."

Presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024, the study highlighted the health risks of those who followed the 16:8 method. Meaning, 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating. This is considered to be one of the most popular methods of IF.

Know more about Intermittent fasting



While this study poses a massive point, intermittent fasting is also linked to multiple benefits.

Enhancing metabolic health : This approach has shown promise in improving metabolic health. It helps regulate insulin levels, potentially lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes. By giving the digestive system a break during fasting periods, the body becomes more efficient in processing nutrients.

: This approach has shown promise in improving metabolic health. It helps regulate insulin levels, potentially lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes. By giving the digestive system a break during fasting periods, the body becomes more efficient in processing nutrients. Cognitive benefits and brain health: Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have neuroprotective effects, potentially reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline. It may enhance brain function and contribute to improved mental clarity.