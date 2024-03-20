×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Intermittent Fasting Linked To Higher Risk Of Death From Heart Disease: Study

Intermittent fasting is not just a diet but a lifestyle approach that alternates between periods of eating and fasting.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy heart
Healthy heart | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Are you someone who religiously practises Intermittent fasting? Well, if yes, then there is a bad news for you. A recent study has revealed that people who follow a strict 8-hour eating window and fast for the other 16 hours in the day, are at a 91% increased risk of death from a cardiovascular disease.

For the unversed, intermittent fasting is not just a diet but a lifestyle approach that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. Rather than focusing solely on what to eat, intermittent fasting is about when to eat. This eating pattern does not prescribe specific foods but instead concentrates on the timing of meals.

Advertisement

But how is it related to your cardiovascular health? Let's find out.

More about the study 

The study analysed as many as 20,000 adults in the US. A press release revealed that "people who limited their eating across less than 8 hours per day as a part of the time-restricted eating plan intermittent fasting, were more likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to people who ate across 12-16 hours per day."

Image: Unsplash 

Presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024, the study highlighted the health risks of those who followed the 16:8 method. Meaning, 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating. This is considered to be one of the most popular methods of IF.

Advertisement

Know more about Intermittent fasting 
 

While this study poses a massive point, intermittent fasting is also linked to multiple benefits.

Advertisement
  • Enhancing metabolic health: This approach has shown promise in improving metabolic health. It helps regulate insulin levels, potentially lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes. By giving the digestive system a break during fasting periods, the body becomes more efficient in processing nutrients.
  • Cognitive benefits and brain health: Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have neuroprotective effects, potentially reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline. It may enhance brain function and contribute to improved mental clarity.
Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a few seconds ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

a minute ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

6 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

7 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

7 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

9 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

10 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

15 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

20 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

22 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

22 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

25 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

30 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

36 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

39 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo