International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is observed annually on February 15th, serving as a global platform to raise awareness about childhood cancer and advocate for improved diagnosis, treatment, and support for young cancer patients and survivors. The history and significance of ICCD trace back to the collective efforts of organisations, healthcare professionals, advocates, and families committed to addressing the challenges and disparities in childhood cancer care worldwide.

History of International Childhood Cancer Day

International Childhood Cancer Day | Pexels

The origins of International Childhood Cancer Day can be traced back to the establishment of the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) in the early 1960s. SIOP was founded with the mission of advancing the care and treatment of children with cancer through research, education, and collaboration among healthcare professionals worldwide. Over the years, SIOP and other organisations dedicated to childhood cancer advocacy recognized the need for a global awareness day to highlight the unique needs and challenges faced by young cancer patients.

In 2001, Childhood Cancer International (CCI), a global network of childhood cancer organizations, proposed the idea of establishing International Childhood Cancer Day to raise awareness and mobilize support for children with cancer and their families. The initiative received widespread support from governments, healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and the public, leading to the official designation of February 15th as International Childhood Cancer Day by the International Confederation of Childhood Cancer Parent Organizations (ICCCPO).

Significance of International Childhood Cancer Day

International Childhood Cancer Day holds significant importance in the fight against childhood cancer for several reasons.

International Childhood Cancer Day | Pexels

Raising awareness

ICCD raises awareness about the impact of childhood cancer on individuals, families, and communities worldwide. By highlighting the need for early detection, access to quality care, and psychosocial support for young cancer patients and survivors, ICCD aims to educate the public and policymakers about the importance of addressing childhood cancer as a global health priority.

Advocating for change

ICCD serves as a platform for advocacy and action to improve childhood cancer care and outcomes. Through advocacy campaigns, fundraising events, and policy initiatives, stakeholders work together to advocate for increased funding for research, access to essential medicines and treatments, and the implementation of comprehensive cancer control programs tailored to the needs of children and adolescents.

Supporting patients and families

ICCD provides an opportunity to show solidarity and support for young cancer patients, survivors, and their families. It is a day to celebrate the resilience, courage, and strength of children battling cancer, as well as honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to the disease. Through community events, awareness campaigns, and outreach efforts, ICCD offers hope, encouragement, and resources to families affected by childhood cancer.

Collaboration and innovation

ICCD promotes collaboration and innovation in the field of childhood cancer research, treatment, and care. By bringing together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and advocates from around the world, ICCD facilitates knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and the development of new strategies and interventions to address the unique challenges of childhood cancer.