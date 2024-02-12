English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

International Epilepsy Day 2024: Myths And Misconceptions About The Disease Busted

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, yet it is often shrouded in misconceptions and myths.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
International Epilepsy Day
International Epilepsy Day | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, yet it is often shrouded in misconceptions and myths. Let's delve into some of these misunderstandings to promote a better understanding of epilepsy, as per epilepsyfoundation.

Epilepsy is contagious

One prevalent myth is that epilepsy can be transmitted from person to person. In reality, epilepsy is not contagious. It is a medical condition rooted in neurological factors and is not caused by any infectious agent, as per epilepsyfoundation.

 

Epilepsy is always characterised by convulsions

While convulsions are a common manifestation of epilepsy, not everyone with epilepsy experiences them. Seizures can take various forms, including absence seizures, which involve a brief loss of consciousness without convulsions. Understanding the diverse presentations of seizures is crucial for dispelling this misconception.

Epilepsy only affects children

Contrary to the belief that epilepsy is a childhood disorder, it can develop at any age. In fact, epilepsy often persists into adulthood for many individuals. Dispelling this myth is vital for recognising and addressing epilepsy in people of all age groups.

People with epilepsy are mentally impaired

Another misconception is that individuals with epilepsy have intellectual disabilities. Epilepsy and intelligence are unrelated. People with epilepsy can lead normal, intellectually fulfilling lives, challenging the stereotype that associates epilepsy with cognitive impairment, as per epilepsyfoundation.

Seizures are always dangerous

While seizures can be frightening to witness, they are not always life-threatening. Understanding the differences between various types of seizures helps dispel the notion that all seizures pose an immediate danger. Most seizures are manageable with proper medical care.

Epilepsy can be cured with home remedies

Some myths suggest that epilepsy can be cured through unconventional treatments or home remedies. In reality, epilepsy is a complex medical condition that requires proper diagnosis and treatment by healthcare professionals. Relying solely on unverified remedies can lead to delayed or inadequate care, as per epilepsyfoundation.

Epilepsy limits lifestyle choices

A pervasive misconception is that individuals with epilepsy must lead highly restricted lives. With appropriate medical management, many people with epilepsy can engage in regular activities, including education, employment, and recreational pursuits. Understanding this fact is crucial for promoting inclusivity and dispelling stigmas.
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

