Updated February 24th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons Of The Infused Drink
Keeping up with one's hydration goals can prove to be a challenge of its own especially if you lead a fast-paced life. But is infused water all that good?
Republic Lifestyle Desk
- Health
- 1 min read
Flavoured water | Image:Unsplash
Keeping up with one's hydration goals can prove to be a challenge of its own especially if you lead a fast-paced life. But is infused water all that good?
Published February 24th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WWE Elimination Chamber resultsWeb Stories24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.