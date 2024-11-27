Is Hangxiety The Trigger Behind Your Racing Heart?

With chill in the air, winters are also known to mark the beginning of wedding festivities, and a rise in influx of revelers at party spots across India. Meanwhile, there are tales brewing about people facing hangover anxiety or hangxiety.

What is hangxiety?

While hangovers are commonly indicative of dehydration, and sudden shift to your circadian rhythm, they are indicative of being harmful to your mental health in the long run.

What alcoholic beverages does is induce calmness, and relaxation to your nervous system. It also slows down your thoughts and has an immediate effect on your mood, emotions, and mental alertness.

Does everyone find themselves dealing with hangxiety?

Can you blame your genes? Well, a study published in 2014 mentioned that genetics are the key to the way your body responds to alcohol.

This ought to help you figure out if your party mates don't face hangxiety and you do. Genes also have a say in whether you face dehydration or headaches.

Symptoms of hangxiety

If you live with anxiety, particularly social anxiety, you may find that a drink or two helps you relax and cope with nervous or anxious feelings before (or during) a social event.

Proven ways to combat hangxiety

While for immediate sense of relief of deep breathing, and mindful meditation prove useful, imbibe these habits for a sustainable cure, according to a Healthline reports.

Rehydrate yourself: Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Eat a light meal of mild foods: If you’re dealing with nausea, things like broth, soda crackers, bananas, or dry toast can all help settle your stomach. Aim for whatever whole, nutritional foods you feel like eating, and avoid greasy or processed foods. You can also try these hangover foods.

Improve your sleep cycle: If you have a hard time sleeping, try taking a shower, putting on some relaxing music, or diffusing some essential oil for aromatherapy. Make your sleeping environment comfortable so you can relax, even if you aren’t able to actually sleep.