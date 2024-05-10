Advertisement

Emerging research highlights a significant benefit of intermittent fasting beyond weight loss—it may also help protect against liver inflammation and cancer. A joint study by the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) and the University of Tübingen found that mice on a 5:2 fasting regimen showed reduced progression of liver disease, even preventing liver cancer.

Link between fatty liver disease and cancer

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is now the most common chronic liver condition worldwide, spurred by rising obesity rates in countries across all continents, including emerging economies like India and China. This disease can escalate to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), cirrhosis, and ultimately liver cancer if left unchecked. These severe outcomes not only cause significant suffering for patients but also place a heavy burden on healthcare systems.

Intermittent fasting as a preventive strategy

The DKFZ and University of Tübingen study leveraged a 5:2 intermittent fasting model—eating normally for five days and fasting for two—to examine its effects on liver health. This approach was tested on mice fed a high-sugar, high-fat diet mimicking a typical Western diet. One group of mice had continuous access to food and exhibited expected increases in body weight and signs of chronic liver inflammation. Conversely, the group subjected to intermittent fasting did not gain weight, showed fewer signs of liver disease, and had reduced biomarkers indicating liver damage.

Interestingly, the research identified two specific proteins in liver cells that are instrumental in the protective effects of fasting. The study also noted that the benefits of fasting could be partially mimicked by an existing approved medication, offering potential for pharmacological intervention based on these findings.

Implications for human health

These promising results in animal models suggest intermittent fasting might be a viable method to prevent the progression of liver diseases caused by poor diet and obesity in humans. While more research is needed to translate these findings to clinical practice fully, this study opens up new avenues for managing and potentially reversing the impacts of fatty liver disease.

As intermittent fasting continues to be explored for its broad range of health benefits, its potential to mitigate liver inflammation and prevent liver cancer represents a significant breakthrough, especially for those at high risk due to dietary and lifestyle factors. This approach could potentially revolutionize treatment strategies and improve quality of life for millions affected by these increasingly common liver conditions.

