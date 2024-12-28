Is Mindful Meditation The Most-Preferred Way To Combat Gaming Addiction?

Gaming addiction, also known as Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD), is a growing concern, particularly among young people. Marked by excessive gaming that interferes with daily life, IGD often leads to mental health struggles like depression, anxiety, and social isolation.

While traditional treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have shown some effectiveness, they are not always successful in addressing the brain’s underlying neural imbalances. However, a recent study suggests that mindfulness meditation could offer a promising solution.

Mindful meditation is utilized to combat gaming addiction. Image credit: Unsplash

How mindful meditation can cure gaming addiction?

A study published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging reveals how mindfulness meditation can reshape brain connectivity, especially between regions responsible for self-regulation and control. By enhancing mindfulness, this technique helps manage cravings and reduce addictive behaviours, offering a potential intervention for IGD.

Gaming addiction disrupts daily life, causing a cascade of psychological symptoms like mood swings, irritability, and social withdrawal. Researchers in China sought to determine if mindfulness meditation could improve brain functions related to decision-making, impulse control, and reward processing, which are often impaired in individuals with IGD.

The study involved 80 participants diagnosed with internet gaming disorder. They were divided into two groups: one practiced mindfulness meditation, while the other followed progressive muscle relaxation (PMR). Over a period of four weeks, each group participated in eight training sessions.

Study Findings: Mindfulness Meditation Reduces Gaming Cravings

Before and after the sessions, participants underwent fMRI scans to measure changes in brain activity. The results were compelling—those in the mindfulness group experienced significant reductions in gaming cravings and addiction severity, compared to the control group. Additionally, they demonstrated improved mindfulness levels and better connectivity in brain regions linked to impulse control and decision-making.