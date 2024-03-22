×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Is Pesticide Use Linked To Parkinson's Disease? Studies Suggest So

While pesticides are commonly known to be utilised in growth of cash crops, there are few that can linked to Parkinson's disease, such as atrazine, and lindane.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease | Image:Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The connection between the use of pesticides and the development of Parkinson's disease has become a focal point of recent scientific research, underscoring the need for urgent measures to protect neurological health. As researchers delve deeper into the origins of Parkinson's, a condition that affects the lives of millions globally, evidence points toward pesticide exposure as a significant risk factor, as per a Medical News Today report. This revelation calls for a collective effort to reevaluate pesticide use and prioritise the well-being of individuals and communities.

Risk assessment

Recent findings presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 76th Annual Meeting have added weight to concerns regarding pesticides and their link to Parkinson's disease. The study, supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, highlighted three pesticides, atrazine, lindane, and simazine, as being particularly associated with an increased risk of developing the condition. The research analysed data from over 21 million individuals, mapping out pesticide usage across counties from 1992 to 2008, and identified a total of 14 pesticides linked to higher Parkinson's disease risk in certain areas. 

Image credit: Unsplash 
Image credit: Unsplash 

Pesticides link to Parkison's disease

The task of conclusively linking specific pesticides to Parkinson's is fraught with challenges. The complexity of isolating the impact of individual chemicals amidst a multitude of environmental factors complicates the establishment of a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Moreover, regulatory barriers further hinder efforts to mitigate the risks posed by pesticide exposure, as per a Medical News Today report. 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Individuals living near agricultural areas are not the only ones at risk; pesticide exposure also poses a threat to farmers and those directly involved in their application. The risk of inhaling or ingesting these toxic substances highlights the urgent need for protective measures and regulations to minimise exposure and protect public health, as per a Medical News Today report. 

Advertisement

As the evidence mounts, the imperative to act becomes ever clearer. Reducing pesticide exposure and safeguarding neurological health must become priorities, as the quest for understanding Parkinson's disease continues and efforts to prevent it gain momentum. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

a few seconds ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

3 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

8 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

9 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

15 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

21 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

23 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

23 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

25 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

33 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

37 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo