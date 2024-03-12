Advertisement

We are facing a problem of plenty - everything is available on our fingertips and we just order, hoard and over consume. This has not just tampered with our eating habit, as processed food is readily available, it has also made junk food more accessible to children. Is your child hooked on junk food, leaving you concerned about their nutrition and overall health? Don't worry, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious alternatives to help wean them off unhealthy snacks and encourage healthier eating habits. Here are some healthy and tasty substitutes for junk food that your child is sure to love.

Fresh fruit instead of sugary snacks

Fresh fruits are healthy | Image: Unsplash

Swap out sugary snacks like candy and cookies for fresh fruits such as strawberries, grapes, apples, or watermelon. Fruits are naturally sweet and packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a nutritious and satisfying alternative to satisfy your child's sweet tooth. Try to cut then in fun shapes to make the meal interesting to the kids.

Veggie sticks and hummus instead of chips and dip

Replace greasy and salty potato chips with crunchy veggie sticks like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers paired with creamy hummus or guacamole. Not only are veggies and dip delicious and satisfying, but they also provide a healthy dose of vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre.

Whole grain crackers and cheese instead of processed snacks

Instead of processed cheese crackers or cheese puffs, opt for whole grain crackers topped with slices of real cheese. Whole grain crackers are rich in fibre and nutrients, while cheese provides protein and calcium for strong bones and muscles.

Crackers with cheese | Image: Unsplash

Homemade smoothies instead of sugary drinks

Skip sugary sodas and fruit juices in favour of homemade smoothies made with fresh or frozen fruits, leafy greens, Greek yoghurt, and a splash of milk or water. Smoothies are a nutritious and refreshing way to sneak in extra servings of fruits and vegetables while keeping your child hydrated and satisfied.

Frozen yoghurt instead of ice cream

Swap out sugary ice cream for creamy and refreshing frozen yoghurt topped with fresh fruit, nuts, or granola. Frozen yoghurt is lower in calories and fat than traditional ice cream and contains probiotics that support gut health, making it a healthier alternative for satisfying your child's dessert cravings.

Swap ice cream with frozen yoghurt | Image: Unsplash

Baked chips instead of fried chips

Instead of traditional fried potato chips, opt for baked chips made from sweet potatoes, beets, or kale. Baked chips are lower in fat and calories than fried chips and offer a crunchy texture and delicious flavour that your child will love.