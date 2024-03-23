Keep Kidney Stones At Bay By Following These Daily Habits

Advertisement

Kidney stones, affecting approximately 12 per cent of India's population, present a significant health challenge with their painful presence, as per a Medical News Today report. The crystalline formations in the kidney can lead to discomfort and potential health complications if unaddressed. However, by adopting specific lifestyle and dietary measures, the risk of developing kidney stones can be significantly reduced. Here are five actionable strategies for maintaining kidney health and avoiding the formation of kidney stones.

Hydration

Adequate hydration stands as the cornerstone of kidney stone prevention. Consuming sufficient water daily aids in diluting urine, thereby reducing the concentration of stone-forming minerals, as per a Medical News Today report. Health experts advise drinking 8-10 glasses of water per day to facilitate optimal kidney function and prevent stone formation, according to a Medical News Today report.

Mindful eating habits

Diet significantly influences the risk of kidney stone development. Foods high in oxalates, calcium, and purines may contribute to stone formation. It's recommended to limit the intake of oxalate-rich foods like spinach, nuts, and chocolate, and instead, focus on a balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to minimise kidney stone risks, as per a Heathline report.

Image credit: Unsplash

Reducing sodium intake

Excess sodium consumption can increase the risk of calcium-based kidney stones by promoting calcium excretion in the urine. To mitigate this risk, limit processed foods and high-sodium snacks, opting for fresh, whole foods seasoned with herbs and spices instead of salt.

Healthy weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial in preventing kidney stones. Excess weight can alter urinary chemistry and hormone levels, fostering an environment conducive to kidney stone formation, according to a Heathline report. Achieving a healthy body mass index (BMI) through diet and regular exercise contributes to kidney health and overall wellness.

Image credit: Unsplash

Moderation in caffeine and alcohol consumption

Though moderate caffeine and alcohol intake is generally safe, excess can dehydrate the body, increasing kidney stone risk. Limiting the consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, particularly for individuals prone to kidney stones, is advised to maintain adequate hydration and kidney health.

