Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

Lesser-Known Benefits Of Consuming Mango Skin

Extracts from mango peels have shown the potential for regulating an individual's blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mangoes
Mangoes | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
As the sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, the allure of juicy mangoes beckons. Mangoes are celebrated globally for their sweet, tangy flavor, but did you know that their peels harbor a treasure trove of nutrients? Here are some lesser-known benefits of consuming mango peels that might just change the way you look at this tropical fruit.

Anti-diabetic properties

Extracts from mango peels, particularly those rich in mangiferin, have shown the potential for regulating an indiviual's blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity. Incorporating mango peel tea or detox water into your diet could aid in managing diabetes.

Natural pesticide

Compounds like mangiferin and benzophenone present in mango peels exhibit insecticidal properties. Farmers can utilise mango peel extracts as a natural alternative to synthetic pesticides, reducing their environmental impact.

UV protection

Polyphenols and carotenoids in mango peels offer photoprotective benefits. Applying mango peel extracts topically may shield the skin from harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and skin damage.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Oral health

The antimicrobial properties of bioactive compounds in mango peels can help combat oral bacteria. Chewing on mango peels or using mango peel extracts in mouthwash may enhance oral hygiene and reduce the risk of dental issues.

Wound healing

Tannins and flavonoids found in mango peels are believed to possess wound-healing properties. Using mango peel extracts topically on wounds or incorporating them into wound dressings could aid in faster healing and reduce the risk of infection.

Anti-nflammatory elements

Certain compounds in mango peels exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, offering relief from conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. Including mango peels in your diet or using them topically may help alleviate inflammation.

Potential cancer prevention

According to a Medical News Today report, extracts from mango peels may have anticancer properties. Compounds like mangiferin could potentially slow down the growth of cancer cells in the body, highlighting mango peels as a potential ally in cancer prevention.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:48 IST

