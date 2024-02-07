Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Alopecia: Know All About Autoimmune Disorder Affecting Riverdale Star

As actress Lili Reinhart gets diagnosed with alopecia, here's all that you need to know about this autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently took to her TikTok and revealed that she has been diagnosed with alopecia. Her diagnosis of this skin disease coincided with her mental health episode. Characterised by hair loss, alopecia can manifest in various forms and present a range of emotional and physical challenges for those who experience it. Here’s everything you need to know about it:-

The scientific insight into alopecia

Alopecia is not a singular condition but rather an umbrella term having several types, the most common being alopecia areata. Scientifically, alopecia involves the immune system mistakenly attacking hair follicles, causing hair to fall out. Genetic predisposition is believed to play a role and environmental factors may trigger its onset. Stress and other autoimmune disorders have been identified as potential contributors to the development of alopecia.

What are the symptoms of alopecia?

Alopecia areata typically begins with small, round patches of hair loss on the scalp. In some cases, it may progress to alopecia totalis (total scalp hair loss) or alopecia universalis (loss of all body hair). The condition varies widely among individuals, with some experiencing regrowth while others face persistent challenges.

Apart from physical symptoms, alopecia can have a great impact on emotional well-being. Individuals may struggle with self-esteem issues, social anxiety, and the psychological toll of losing a visible aspect of their identity.

What is the diagnosis and treatment of alopecia?

Diagnosing alopecia involves a thorough examination by a dermatologist who may conduct blood tests or a scalp biopsy to confirm the condition. While there is currently no outright cure for alopecia, various treatment options aim to manage symptoms and stimulate hair regrowth.

1. Topical treatments: Corticosteroid creams or ointments are often prescribed to reduce inflammation and encourage hair regrowth in localised areas.

2. Injections: Steroid injections directly into the affected areas may be recommended for more extensive cases to suppress the immune response and promote hair regrowth. (Strictly under doctor’s supervision and recommendation)

3. Oral medications: In some instances, oral medications such as corticosteroids or immunosuppressants may be prescribed to modulate the immune system.

4. Light therapy: Exciting advances include light therapy where ultraviolet light is used to stimulate hair follicles.

Coping and support for alopecia patients:-

Living with alopecia requires not only medical management but also emotional support. Support groups and counselling services can provide individuals with a platform to share experiences, seek advice, and find solace in a community that understands the challenges of alopecia.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

