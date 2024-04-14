Advertisement

Mangoes, often referred to as the king of fruits, are loved for their sweet, juicy flavour and beautiful colour. While mangoes offer many health benefits when consumed in moderation, indulging in too many of these tropical delights may lead to certain side effects. Here's what you need to know about the potential side effects of eating too many mangoes.

Digestive issues

Mangoes are rich in fibre, which is beneficial for digestive health. However, consuming excessive amounts of fibre from mangoes can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. This is particularly true for individuals who are not accustomed to consuming high-fibre foods or those with sensitive digestive systems.

Weight gain

Despite being low in calories, mangoes are naturally high in sugar and carbohydrates. Eating too many mangoes can contribute to excess calorie intake, leading to weight gain over time, especially if they are consumed in addition to a calorie-dense diet. Moderation is key to enjoying mangoes as part of a balanced diet without overdoing it on calories.

Allergic reactions

Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to mangoes, particularly if they have a sensitivity to certain proteins found in the fruit. Symptoms of mango allergy may include itching, swelling, hives, or even anaphylaxis in severe cases. If you suspect you have a mango allergy, it's essential to avoid consuming mangoes and seek medical advice.

Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS)

For individuals with pollen allergies, particularly birch pollen allergy, consuming raw mangoes may trigger a condition known as oral allergy syndrome (OAS). OAS causes itching or tingling in the mouth, lips, or throat shortly after eating certain fruits, including mangoes. Cooking or processing mangoes may reduce the likelihood of triggering OAS symptoms.

Risk of overconsumption of vitamin A

Mangoes are rich in vitamin A, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in vision, immune function, and skin health. However, excessive intake of vitamin A from mangoes or other sources can lead to a condition called hypervitaminosis A, characterised by symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, headaches, and even liver damage in severe cases. Consuming mangoes in moderation helps prevent excessive vitamin A intake.