×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Maintain Oral Hygiene With These Home Remedies For Healthy Teeth And Gums

Suffering from bad breath or bleeding gums is more common than you think, but the remedies for these oral hygiene issues are also more simple than you believe.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Home Remedies To Maintain Oral Hygiene
Home Remedies To Maintain Oral Hygiene | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Oral health is closely linked to systemic health, which makes it extra important for us to take care of our teeth and gums. While regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups are crucial, natural remedies can further support dental health and prevent common issues like cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Here are some effective home remedies for promoting healthy teeth and gums.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil around in your mouth to remove bacteria and toxins. Coconut oil is commonly used for oil pulling due to its antimicrobial properties. Simply swish one tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes, then spit it out and rinse thoroughly with water. Oil pulling can help reduce plaque buildup, prevent gum disease, and promote fresh breath.

Oil pulling is an effective technique | Image: Unsplash

Saltwater rinse

A saltwater rinse is a simple and effective remedy for soothing sore gums, reducing inflammation, and killing bacteria. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash after brushing your teeth. Gargle the saltwater solution for 30-60 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this process once or twice daily to maintain oral hygiene and promote gum health.

Turmeric paste

Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial spice that can help support oral health. Mix turmeric powder with water to form a paste and apply it to your teeth and gums. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly with water. Turmeric paste can help reduce inflammation, soothe gum pain, and prevent bacterial growth, promoting overall oral health.

Tea tree oil mouthwash

Tea tree oil is well-known for its antimicrobial properties, making it an effective natural remedy for fighting oral bacteria and preventing gum disease. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to a glass of water and use it as a mouthwash after brushing your teeth. Swish the tea tree oil mouthwash around in your mouth for 30-60 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this process once daily to maintain oral hygiene and combat oral bacteria.

Representative image of healthy teeth | Image: Unsplash

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is renowned for its soothing and healing properties, making it a valuable remedy for promoting gum health. Apply a small amount of pure aloe vera gel to your gums and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with water. Aloe vera gel can help reduce inflammation, alleviate gum pain, and promote healing of oral tissues.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News18 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo