Advertisement

Two children have died of suspected measles, and 17 are infected in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar, prompting the district authorities to shut all schools in eight villages for three days. The World Health Organization has also issued a critical alert concerning measles following a "disturbing" 30-fold increase in cases throughout Europe. Considering the spread of this highly contagious viral infection of late, here is everything you need to know about this disease.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a that primarily affects children but can occur in individuals of any age who are not immune. While measles was once a common childhood illness, widespread vaccination efforts have significantly reduced its prevalence. However, outbreaks can still occur, highlighting the importance of understanding the symptoms, causes, and treatment of this potentially serious disease.

Advertisement

Measles in kids | Image: NHS

Symptoms of measles

Measles typically begins with symptoms resembling those of a common cold, including fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. After a few days, a characteristic rash appears, starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. The rash consists of small, red spots that may merge together, giving the skin a blotchy appearance. Other symptoms may include sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Advertisement

Causes of measles

Measles is caused by the measles virus, which belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. The virus is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Individuals can become infected by inhaling these droplets or by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. Measles is most contagious in the days leading up to the onset of the rash and for several days afterward.

Advertisement

Treatment of measles

There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications. Bed rest, adequate hydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen can help alleviate fever and discomfort. In severe cases or for individuals at high risk of complications, such as young children, pregnant women, or individuals with weakened immune systems, hospitalization may be necessary to provide supportive care and monitor for complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, or dehydration.

Advertisement

Prevention of measles

The most effective way to prevent measles is through vaccination. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and highly effective vaccine that provides immunity against measles. The vaccine is typically administered in two doses, with the first dose given at 12-15 months of age and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. In addition to vaccination, practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick, and staying home when experiencing symptoms of illness can help prevent the spread of measles.