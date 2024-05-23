Advertisement

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwaves in several states over the next five states. IMD has issued the notice to the states - Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Daytime highs range from 44-48°C in Rajasthan and slightly lower in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Temperatures are 2-4°C above normal, with further increases expected. As the heat waves are becoming severe, here are some tips to help keep you safe.

What is a heat wave?

Heat waves happen when the temperature is higher than normal for several days in a row. Humidity can cause it to feel much hotter. Heat waves result from warm air being trapped in the atmosphere. According to UNICEF, infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly are vulnerable to heat waves.

Precautions to be taken

Extreme heat waves cause heart cramps such as swelling, fatigue, weakness, nausea, muscle cramps and more. Check out the tips below:

Do not go outside during the hottest times of the day if you can avoid it. Try to arrange your activities earlier or later in the day when it is cooler.

When outside, wear sunscreen and try to stay in the shade or use hats and umbrellas for protection.

Drink water at regular intervals before you are thirsty.

Overdressing in the heat can make you dehydrated and hotter faster, so wear light and loose clothes. Cotton is ideal during hot days.

Carry a water bottle and a small towel, so you can hydrate and cool down by placing a wet towel on your neck.

Keep an emergency kit at home that contains oral rehydration salt (ORS) packets, a thermometer, water bottles, towels or cloths to wet for cooling, a handheld fan or mister with batteries, and a checklist to identify and treat symptoms of heat stress.

When possible, close the curtains during the hottest parts of the day and open windows at night time to cool down the house.

