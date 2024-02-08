Monkey Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment Of The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

Advertisement

Two people have lost their lives to Monkey fever, or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). The first death due to the infection was reported in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on January 8. The second fatality was reported at Manipal in Udupi district when a 79-year-old man from Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagaluru died in a private hospital. But what is Monkey fever that is claiming lives, let’s understand the disease and its symptoms.

What is Monkey fever?

Monkey fever, scientifically known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), is a viral illness which is transmitted through tick bites. The disease originated in the dense forests of Karnataka in 1957. Ever since then, it has been a significant public health concern in several regions of South Asia. The disease is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus (KFDV), a member of the Flaviviridae family.

Causes of Monkey fever

Transmission to humans is possible through a tick bite or contact with an infected animal. These ticks become carriers of the virus after feeding on the blood of infected animals. Monkeys serve as the primary reservoir hosts. Human infections are common during outdoor activities in forested areas where infected ticks are prevalent.

Symptoms of Monkey fever

The symptoms start to appear 3 to 8 days after the tick bit. People infected with the disease may experience a range of symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and occasionally hemorrhagic manifestations. In severe cases, KFD can progress to complications such as encephalitis, hepatitis, and multi-organ failure, posing significant health risks to affected individuals.

After 1-2 weeks of symptoms, some patients can recover without any complication. The illness, however, is biphasic for a subset of patients who experience a second wave of symptoms at the beginning of the third week. These include fever and signs of neurological manifestations, such as severe headache, mental disturbances, and tremors.

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment for this disease. The existing treatment emphasises on managing symptoms and providing supportive care. However, adequate hydration, pain relief medications, is something that has been helping people diagnosed with KFD. In severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary for close observation.