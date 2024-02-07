Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Myth Buster: Can Eating Whole Orange, Its Peel Cure Constipation in 5 Minutes?

The viral claim suggests that eating a whole orange, slathered in cinnamon and cayenne pepper, can induce a bowel movement in 5 to 10 minutes.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Orange
Orange | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to tackling constipation, various remedies and hacks are often suggested. One viral claim that has garnered attention is the idea that eating a whole orange, including the peel, can cure constipation in 5 minutes. This article will explain this claim and provide insights.

 

The viral claim

The viral claim suggests that eating a whole orange, slathered in cinnamon and cayenne pepper, can induce a bowel movement in 5 to 10 minutes. This remedy has gained popularity on social media, with some users attesting to its effectiveness.

As per PEOPLE, health experts have stated that while whole oranges contain fiber and water, they are not necessarily a quick fix for constipation. Instead, they recommend a balanced diet full of fiber from a variety of sources and prioritising hydration. While the viral remedy may work for some individuals, it is not a scientifically proven method for addressing constipation.

Alternative approaches

While the viral remedy involving oranges and spices may not be a guaranteed solution for constipation, there are several evidence-based approaches to alleviate this condition, as per PEOPLE. These include:

- High-Fiber Diet: Consuming a diet rich in fiber from various sources such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.
- Hydration: Prioritising adequate fluid intake by drinking water and consuming water-rich foods.
- Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity, such as walking, to stimulate the gut and promote regular bowel movements.

While the viral claim about using oranges and spices to cure constipation in 5 minutes has gained attention, it is important to approach such remedies with caution. Consulting a healthcare professional and adopting evidence-based approaches to address constipation is recommended for long-term relief.

The effectiveness of the viral remedy is not supported by scientific evidence, and individual responses to such remedies may vary. Therefore, it is essential to prioritise overall digestive health through a balanced diet, hydration, and regular physical activity.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:52 IST

