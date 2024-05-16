Advertisement

National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16 in India to raise awareness about the disease which is transmitted by mosquitoes. It tends to have seasonal patterns with transmission peaking during and after rainy seasons. Dengue is more common in tropical and subtropical climates, putting nearly half of the global population at risk. However, you can prevent the disease by following the below steps.

How to prevent dengue?

Keep Surroundings Clean: Cover the water containers, clean flowerpots, empty and dry the vessels if not in use and properly dispose of tyres. Take water out of coolers when not in use.

Keep Mosquitoes Out: As per CDC, install and repair window and door screens. During the evening keep your door closed.

(A representative image | Photo: Unsplash)

Control Mosquitoes Inside Home: Mosquitoes rest in humid and dark places such as under the sink, closet, showers or furniture. So, it is important to use insecticide twice a week inside the house to keep mosquitoes at bay. You can also hire a pest control professional for the same.

Educate People: It is very important to understand that dengue can be fatal if not treated properly or on time. So it is better to start preventing yourself by educating people as to how to keep mosquitoes at bay and timely medication.

Wear Proper Clothes: During this time, it is better to wear full-sleeved clothes to keep your hands and legs covered. Use mosquito-repellent creams or sprays to keep yourself safe.

National Dengue Day 2024: Theme

This year's National Dengue theme is Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow. It emphasizes the importance of community and individual participation in combating the spread of dengue.

(A representative image | Photo: Unsplash)

Symptoms of Dengue

People suffering from dengue have mild or no symptoms initially but occurs only after 4 to 10 days. Signs such as severe headache, nausea, muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, fever and rash are symptoms of dengue.

Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in 1–2 weeks. Rarely, dengue can be severe and lead to death.

If symptoms occur, they usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. Symptoms may include: