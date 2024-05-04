Advertisement

While herbs are often hailed for their culinary flavour and aroma, many offer lesser-known health benefits that have been prized for centuries. From supporting digestion to boosting immunity, these commonly used herbs can be more potent than you might be giving them credit for. Here are some common herbs with lesser known benefits you will be happily surprised to know about.

Cilantro

Cilantro, also known as coriander in some regions, has a subtly fresh flavour and aromatic qualities. Beyond its culinary uses, cilantro has several health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support detoxification, aid digestion, and help get healthy skin. Cilantro is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and may help lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar levels.

Cilantro | Image: Unsplash

Basil

Basil is known for its distinctive flavour and aroma, which adds depth to a variety of dishes. Beyond its culinary uses, basil is packed with essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that contribute to its health-promoting properties. Basil contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds that may help protect against infections and support immune function. Additionally, basil has been shown to have potential benefits for cardiovascular health, including lowering blood pressure and improving cholesterol levels.

Mint

Mint is renowned for its refreshing taste and cooling sensation, making it a popular ingredient in teas, beverages, and culinary dishes. In addition to its culinary uses, mint offers a range of health benefits. It is known for its soothing effect on the digestive system, helping to alleviate indigestion, bloating, and nausea. Mint is also rich in antioxidants and may have antimicrobial properties, making it beneficial for oral health and immune support.

Mint | Image: Unsplash

Parsley

Parsley is often used as a garnish in culinary dishes, but its nutritional profile makes it a powerhouse herb with numerous health benefits. Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants and essential minerals like potassium and calcium. It is believed to support kidney health, promote bone strength, and aid digestion. Parsley also has diuretic properties, helping to flush out toxins and reduce bloating and water retention.

Rosemary

Rosemary is prized for its fresh flavour and aromatic qualities, making it a versatile herb in both culinary and medicinal applications.

Rosemary | Image: Unsplash

Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, rosemary has been associated with numerous health benefits. It may help improve cognitive function and memory, protect against inflammation and oxidative stress, and support digestive health. Rosemary is also believed to have antimicrobial properties, making it beneficial for oral hygiene and immune support.