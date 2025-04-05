New Mom Shraddha Arya Gets Real About Postpartum Hair Fall: 6 Tips to Tackle It

Television actor Shraddha Arya, best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, and her husband Rahul Nagal became proud parents to twins -- a baby boy and a girl -- last year in December. Arya is currently in her postpartum phase and shared a common issue faced by women who are going through it. According to medical journals, it is a very common type of hair loss in women. Most people notice some hair loss after childbirth.

Shraddha Arya experiences postpartum hair loss

Shraddha Arya shared a picture in which she held fallen hair in her hand. Shw rote over the image, "It's real. Postpartum hairfall."

Shraddha Arya posted a photo of experiencing postpartum hairfall | Image: Instagram

According to Cleveland Clinic, postpartum hair loss is the excessive shedding of hair a few months after you give birth. It is caused by hormone changes that occur during and after pregnancy. Postpartum hair loss is also known as telogen effluvium. A person has 80,000 to 120,000 hair on the scalp and can shed up to 100 hairs per day. In postpartum hair loss, one loses more than 100 hairs daily.

What is the cause of postpartum hair loss?

As per Cleveland Clinic, changes in the hormone estrogen during and after pregnancy cause postpartum hair loss. In the last trimester of pregnancy, a woman's estrogen levels increase. This prevents the typical shedding of hair. One may notice that their hair is lush and thick during this time.

After childbirth, estrogen levels drop. This causes a large number of hair to enter the resting phase of hair growth. After a few months, this hair starts to shed.

Tips to treat postpartum hair fall

It is advised to choose a shampoo and conditioner that add volume to your hair.

Be gentle when washing and combing your hair.

Shorter cuts may give your hair a fuller appearance. This minimises hair loss.

Eat a healthy diet. Make sure you’re getting the nutrients you need for hair growth.