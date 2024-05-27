Advertisement

Summer’s heat and humidity can exacerbate an oily scalp, leading to discomfort and hair issues. Understanding the causes, implementing preventive measures, and following effective treatments can help manage an oily scalp and maintain healthy hair.

Causes of oily scalp in summer

Increased sebum production

The sebaceous glands in the scalp produce sebum, a natural oil that keeps hair hydrated. However, high temperatures and humidity in summer can stimulate these glands to produce excess oil, leading to an oily scalp.

Sweating

Sweating is a common response to summer heat, and when mixed with sebum, it can make the scalp appear greasier. Sweat also attracts dirt and pollutants, which can further exacerbate the problem.

Overwashing

In an attempt to combat oiliness, many people wash their hair more frequently in the summer. This can strip the scalp of natural oils, prompting it to produce even more sebum to compensate.

Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations, often triggered by stress, diet, or other factors, can increase oil production in the scalp.

Prevention

Wash your hair regularly, but not excessively. Ideally, wash every 2-3 days with a mild shampoo. Overwashing can strip essential oils, leading to overproduction of sebum.

Opt for a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo that’s designed for oily hair. Clarifying shampoos can help remove buildup but should be used sparingly to avoid over-drying.

Minimise the use of heavy conditioners, oils, and styling products. These can weigh down your hair and make it look oilier. Instead, choose lightweight, water-based products.

Avoid touching your hair frequently as this can transfer oils and dirt from your hands to your scalp.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can help regulate sebum production. Avoid excessive intake of greasy and sugary foods.

Treatment for oily scalp

Use a gentle scalp exfoliator once a week to remove dead skin cells and product buildup. This can help balance oil production and keep your scalp healthy.

Dry shampoo is a quick fix for absorbing excess oil between washes. Look for formulas that are lightweight and won’t clog pores.

Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and use it as a rinse after shampooing. This helps balance the scalp’s ph level and reduce oiliness.

Aloe vera has natural astringent properties that can help control sebum production. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse off.

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties that can help manage oily scalp and dandruff. Add a few drops to your shampoo or mix with a carrier oil and massage into your scalp.

Preventing an oily scalp in summer requires a combination of proper hygiene, appropriate hair care products, and natural treatments.