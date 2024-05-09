Advertisement

Ozempic, also known by its generic name semaglutide, is a prescription medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. However, recently Ozempic has gained attention for its potential to aid in weight loss when used off-label. There are rumours about Hollywood stars using the drug for swift weight loss and about the several side effects of doing that. Here's everything you need to know about Ozempic for weight loss, including its cost, dosage, uses, and potential side effects.

Cost

The cost of Ozempic can vary depending on factors such as dosage strength, quantity, and insurance coverage. Without insurance, the average retail price for a 0.5 mg/1.5 mL pen of Ozempic can range from $800 to $900 (around INR 75,000), while a 1 mg/1.5 mL pen may cost between $1,500 to $1,700 (around INR 1,40,000). However, many insurance plans cover all or part of the cost of Ozempic for individuals with type 2 diabetes, potentially reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Dosage

Ozempic is typically administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly. The recommended starting dose for weight management is 0.25 mg once weekly for four weeks, followed by an increase to 0.5 mg once weekly. Some individuals may require further dose adjustments based on their response to treatment and tolerability. It's essential to follow your healthcare provider's instructions regarding dosage and administration to achieve optimal results.

Ozempic | Image: iStock

Uses

While Ozempic is primarily indicated for the management of type 2 diabetes, it has also shown promise as a treatment for weight loss. Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, belongs to a class of medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. These medications work by stimulating insulin secretion, reducing appetite, and promoting feelings of fullness, which can lead to decreased calorie intake and weight loss. Ozempic is typically prescribed for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or 27 or higher with at least one weight-related comorbidity, who have not achieved weight loss through diet and exercise alone.

Side effects

As with any medication, Ozempic may cause side effects in some individuals. Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, constipation, headache, and decreased appetite. These side effects are usually mild to moderate in severity and tend to improve over time as the body adjusts to the medication.

Some common side effects of ozempic, as stated by Healthline, are:

However, some individuals may experience more serious side effects, such as pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney problems, or allergic reactions. It's essential to seek medical attention if you experience any unusual or severe symptoms while taking Ozempic.