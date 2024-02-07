Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with ‘exam warriors’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi ahead of examinations and shared many tips for the students to succeed during pariksha pe charcha programme. He said, “At times children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing well. You should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance”.

Indeed, facing examinations can be stressful, and it's crucial to find moments of rejuvenation amidst the study sessions. In this digital age, most of the time between study sessions goes into mindless scrolling on mobile phones, which just leaves you more tired. Indulging in refreshing activities instead of looking through your mobile phone not only provides a mental break but also enhances focus and well-being. Here are some rejuvenating activities to indulge in before examinations to keep your mind sharp and spirits high.

Connect with nature

Step outside and immerse yourself in nature. Whether it's a stroll in a nearby park or simply spending time watering plants in your house, connecting with nature has proven benefits for reducing stress and improving concentration.

Breathing exercises

Practice relaxation through deep breathing exercises. Take a few minutes to focus on your breath, inhaling and exhaling slowly. This simple activity helps calm the nervous system, promoting mental clarity and relaxation.

Quick and light workouts

Engage in short, energising workouts. Physical activity not only boosts your mood by releasing endorphins but also increases blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive function. Try a quick jog, yoga session, or a set of jumping jacks. If you enjoy dancing, a short dance session with your favourite music on is perfect.

Art break

Express yourself through art. Whether it's drawing, painting, or even colouring in a sketchbook, engaging in creative activities stimulates the brain's right hemisphere, fostering a sense of relaxation and creativity.

Power naps

When fatigue sets in, a short power nap can do wonders. Keep it brief to avoid entering deep sleep and waking up feeling refreshed and alert. Set your alarm (or a couple of them!) and you are good to nap.

Listening to music

Create a playlist of your favorite tunes or calming instrumental music. Music has the power to influence mood and can provide a soothing background as you take a break from intense study sessions.

Healthy snack time

Nourish your body with a healthy snack break. Opt for fruits, nuts, or a smoothie packed with nutrients. Avoid sugary snacks that can lead to energy crashes, and focus on foods that provide sustained energy. PM Modi, in his interaction with students during Pariksha pe charcha, stressed on the fact that it is important to have a healthy body to make sure your mind is healthy, and this can be achieved with a good diet.