Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Prevent Dehydration In Summer By Eating These Water-rich Vegetables And Fruits

Fight dehydration this summer with a water-rich diet. Not just liquids and juices, these fruits and veggies too have maximum water content.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Oranges for summer
Oranges for summer | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
As temperatures rise during the summer months, it's essential to stay hydrated to maintain optimal health and well-being. While drinking water is crucial, you can also boost your hydration levels by incorporating water-rich vegetables and fruits into your diet. Not only are they packed with essential nutrients, but they also provide a refreshing way to quench your thirst and beat the heat. Here are some hydrating veggies and fruits to enjoy this summer:

Cucumber (96% water)

Cucumbers are 96% water | Image: Unsplash

Cucumber tops the list as one of the most hydrating vegetables, thanks to its high water content. Enjoy it sliced in salads, added to sandwiches, or blended into refreshing smoothies for a cool and hydrating treat.

Watermelon (92% water)

As its name suggests, watermelon is an excellent choice for staying hydrated during the summer. Indulge in juicy watermelon slices, blend them into refreshing agua frescas, or toss them into fruit salads for a hydrating burst of flavour.

Strawberries (91% water)

Not only are strawberries delicious, but they're also hydrating and packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Add them to yoghurt, blend them into smoothies, or enjoy them on their own for a refreshing summer snack.

Eat strawberries in summer | Image: Unsplash

Bell peppers (92% water)

Bell peppers are not only colourful and flavorful but also hydrating. Enjoy them raw in salads, sliced with hummus, or grilled as a tasty addition to summer kebabs.

Oranges (87% water)

Oranges are not only a good source of vitamin C but also hydrating and refreshing. Enjoy them peeled and sliced, juiced into refreshing citrus drinks, or added to fruit salads for a burst of flavour.

Tomatoes (94% water)

Tomatoes are water-rich | Image: Unsplash

Tomatoes are not only hydrating but also versatile and delicious. Enjoy them sliced in salads, blended into gazpacho, or added to sandwiches and wraps for a juicy and refreshing kick.

Pineapple (86% water)

Pineapple is not only hydrating but also rich in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties. Enjoy fresh pineapple chunks as a snack, blend them into smoothies, or grill them for a sweet and tangy summer dessert.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

