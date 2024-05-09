Advertisement

The world has significantly changed after the digital revolution. Children are exposed to screens and electronic devices from a young age, increasing their risk of vision-related problems. As per US Department of Health and Human Services, many children and adolescents have vision loss or other vision problems. If untreated, these problems can make it harder for children to learn, work, and do daily activities for the rest of their lives. However, there are several preventive measures parents can take to protect their kids' eyesight and promote healthy vision for years to come. Here are some essential methods to safeguard your kids from vision loss.

Encourage outdoor activities

Spending time outdoors has been linked to a lower risk of developing myopia (nearsightedness) in children. Encourage your kids to engage in outdoor activities such as sports, games, and nature walks to give their eyes a break from screen time and exposure to artificial light.

Limit screen time

Set reasonable limits on your kids' screen time and encourage frequent breaks to rest their eyes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than one to two hours of screen time per day for children aged 2 to 5 years and consistent limits for older children. WebMD says, “Provide your child with age-appropriate toys that are free from sharp edges. Give your child toys that encourage visual development.”

Practice the 20-20-20 rule

Encourage your kids to follow the 20-20-20 rule when using digital devices. Every 20 minutes, have them take a 20-second break and focus on something at least 20 feet away to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

Ensure proper lighting

Ensure that your kids' study and play areas are well-lit to reduce eye strain. Use task lighting or natural light whenever possible, and avoid placing screens in areas with glare or reflections that can cause discomfort and visual disturbances.

Schedule regular eye exams

Schedule comprehensive eye exams for your kids with an eye care professional, such as an optometrist or ophthalmologist, starting from infancy and throughout childhood. Regular eye exams can detect vision problems early and allow for timely intervention and treatment.

Provide healthy nutrition

Encourage a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to support eye health. Foods such as carrots, leafy greens, salmon, and nuts contain nutrients like vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which are essential for maintaining healthy vision.

Protective eyewear

Ensure that your kids wear appropriate protective eyewear when engaging in sports or activities that pose a risk of eye injury. Sports goggles, safety glasses, and helmets with face shields can help prevent eye injuries and trauma.