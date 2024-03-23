Advertisement

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy. The update from the 42-year-old royal comes after weeks of speculation over her health and recovery. In a video message released by Kensington Palace, a weak-looking Kate said her planned "major" abdominal surgery in January was "successful" and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous.

Princess Kate talks about her cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate said in her message posted on the official Instagram and X accounts of the Prince and Princess, "Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Speaking about her husband, Prince William’s support, she said, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you – it means much to us both." "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she added. The news comes as her father-in-law, King Charles III, is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales | Image: Instagram

What is preventative chemotherapy?

Preventative chemotherapy for cancer involves the use of specific medications or substances to reduce the risk of developing cancer in individuals who are at increased risk due to factors such as family history, genetic predisposition, or exposure to carcinogens. According to Cancer.net, “Cancer chemoprevention uses substances to stop cancer from developing.” Unlike chemotherapy used in cancer treatment, which aims to destroy cancer cells, preventive chemotherapy focuses on preventing the initiation or progression of cancerous changes in cells.

Preventive chemotherapy is often recommended for individuals with a high risk of developing certain types of cancer, such as those with a family history of hereditary cancers or individuals with precancerous conditions. However, the use of chemopreventive agents is carefully evaluated based on individual risk factors, potential side effects, and the overall benefit-risk ratio. Regular monitoring and follow-up are essential components of preventive chemotherapy to assess effectiveness and detect any adverse effects. Princess Kate is likely going through the treatment to stop any cancerous growth in her body.