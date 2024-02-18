Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Prioritise Your Eye Health With These Steps For Long Term Vision Wellness

From using artificial tears to wearing sunglasses to protect against UV rays and glare from snow, it is necessary to support overall eye health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Prioritise Your Eye Health With These Steps
Prioritise Your Eye Health With These Steps | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the ever-evolving modern life, where screen time usually takes a toll on our daily routine, maintaining eye health becomes of utmost importance. This digital age has increasingly made regular user’s quest for an appropriate solution to evade the persistent discomfort in their eyes. From using artificial tears to wearing sunglasses to protect against UV rays and glare from snow, it is necessary to support overall eye health under such unprecedented challenges in the evolving society.  

After the age of 30, it becomes increasingly important to prioritise eye health to maintain optimal vision and prevent potential complications in the future. Here are some measures to keep in mind while taking care of your eyes. 

Regular eye checkups

The cornerstone of maintaining good eye health after 30 is scheduling regular eye exams with an optometrist or ophthalmologist. These professionals can detect early signs of eye diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts, which become more prevalent with age.

Eye check up | Image: Unsplash 

Healthy lifestyle choices

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly contribute to maintaining optimal eye health. This includes eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids, which support eye health. Regular exercise is also beneficial.

Quit smoking

Although the detrimental effects of smoking on the lungs, heart, and other vital organs are widely recognized, its impact on eye health is often overlooked. Smoking increases the risk of developing various eye diseases. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce these risks and improve overall eye health.

Protective eyewear

Whether it is from the sun's harmful UV rays or digital screens, protecting your eyes from potential damage is crucial. Invest in quality sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays.

Practice good screen habits

With the prevalence of digital devices in daily life, it is essential to practice good screen habits to prevent digital eye strain. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This helps reduce eye fatigue and strain caused by prolonged screen exposure.

Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining overall health, including eye health. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps keep the eyes lubricated and can prevent symptoms of dry eye syndrome.

With inputs from IANS

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

